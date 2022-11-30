JONESBORO — The Department of Music at Arkansas State University will present the A-State Saxophone Ensemble in recital at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Center Recital Hall, 2412 Quapaw Way.
The A-State saxophone studio is under the direction of Dr. Elissa Kana, instructor in music.
The program will feature the Saxophone Ensemble performing “Adagio” by Samuel Barber, arranged by Johan van der Linden, and “Studio Ghibli Medley” by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by De’Andre Shufford.
Members of the saxophone studio will also perform several solo pieces.
Admission is free, and the public is welcome.
