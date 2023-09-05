JONESBORO — A number of Arkansas State University spring 2023 graduates also completed certificate programs and certificates of proficiency.
Completing a certificate program in addiction studies were Hailey Smith of Bono, Raven Jackson, Octavia Lloyd and Racquel Phillips, all of Jonesboro, Jordan Taylor of Lake City, Andrew Lavespere of Paragould and Emily Jones of Manila.
Lindsey Jumper of the A-State campus and Dena Decker of Swifton completed the Building-Level Administration Certificate Program.
Amine Ghoorchiyani of the A-State campus completed the Cyber Security Certificate Program.
Kaylee Nelson and Heather Smith, both of Jonesboro, completed a Certificate Program on dyslexia.
Summer Turman of Bay and Kennedy Brookfield of Jonesboro completed the Play Therapy Certificate Program.
Earning certificates of proficiency were Lindsey Norman of Bono, Maria Ledesma of Jonesboro and Drake Jumper of Trumann in business law and compliance; Amanda Berry of Bay in computed tomography; Jared Allinson and James See in digital humanities; Brandon Elrod of Harrisburg in game production and development; Roxana Munoz of Jonesboro in graphic communications and public relations and advertising; Bethany Crum of Jonesboro in museum studies; Leo Anguiano of Lepanto in neuropsychological testing; Tiffany Gibson of Jonesboro in nonprofit communication; Madeleine Volner and Savannah Williams, both of Jonesboro in nonprofit communication, public relations and advertising, and social media management; Victoria Patton of Wynne in public relations and advertising, and social media management; Peyton Koller of Tuckerman and Marybeth Byrd of Blytheville in social media management; and Sarvarbek Fazliddinov of the A-State campus in Swift coding.
