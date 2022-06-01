JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced this year’s recipients of Distinguished Performance Awards.
Susan Sanchez, graduation specialist in University College, is the recipient of the Enhancing the Student Experience Award. Her job brings focus to student retention, and she is constantly developing resources in support of their success.
Her nominator said Sanchez approaches each student’s need with interest, care and concern. As a result, students feel seen and heard when in conversation with her.
Susan Murphy, fiscal support supervisor, College of Nursing and Health Professions, was honored with the STAR Award. She is a veteran staff member whose impact was particularly effective during the 2021-22 year.
After the retirement of the previous dean, her experience made her a particularly valuable resource to guide the interim, then permanent, dean of the college. The STAR (Service, Teamwork, Attitude and Reliability) Award recognizes her outstanding performance this year.
Betty Dotter, recipient of the Unsung Hero Award, works for Facilities Management and is a highly valued member of the team of people who work every day in the Donald Reynolds Center for Health Sciences.
Her award nominator said Dotter is a “nurturer, a caregiver and a perfect example of a Red Wolf taking care of her pack.” Dotter also was recognized for her retirement with 29 years of service.
Megan Meese, associate dean’s assistant, College of Agriculture, received the Team Player Award. She not only helps with Agriculture’s daily operations and the University Farm, but she also stepped up during the past year and assisted numerous students while the college did not have an academic adviser.
She also initiated and coordinated the college’s first World Cultures Day luncheon, which drew a very positive response.
Amanda Jenkins began her position as an administrative specialist in Biological Sciences in 2021. Her quick move through the learning curve earned her the title of Rookie of the Year.
In addition to serving as the department’s first point of contact, she books travel, assists in uploading the academic schedule, drafts minutes for faculty meetings, and assists students and faculty members with various needs.
Bobby Burton, landscape and grounds division, Facilities Management, was recognized with the Outstanding Part-Time Award. An A-State retiree, Burton returned in a part-time capacity and manages all of the athletic fields.
He maintains the playing surfaces of the soccer, baseball, football and rugby playing and practicing fields. He also provides game-time preparation and support for each sport, including painting and striping the fields.
The Dean B. Ellis Library’s Access and Delivery Services Unit received the Team Achievement Award. This unit provides customer service to students, faculty and staff. This unit both opens and closes the library, as well as keeps it open during inclement weather and campus closures. The team is praised for staff courtesy, service speed and thoroughness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.