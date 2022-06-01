JONESBORO — Retiring staff members and individuals who have attained service milestones were honored during the 29th annual Distinguished Performance Awards and Service Recognition Ceremony at Arkansas State University.
Those who have retired or will retire during the 2021-22 academic year included Gina Bowman, university communications, with the longest period of employment, 46 years.
Other retirees with more than 25 years of service include Bettye McKinney, First National Bank Arena, 35; Paulette Bradley, financial aid, and Hope Phillips, ABI, both 34; Barbara Doyle, concurrent enrollment, 33; Betty Dotter, facilities management (FM), 29; Randall West, FM, 27; and Teresa Patterson, information technology services, 26.
Those retiring with 15 to 24 years of service included Deborah Davis, testing center, Samantha Young, environmental health and safety, and Dave Atherton, FM, all 24; Jo Lunbeck, auditor, 23; Philip Hestand, counseling center, 22; Randy Knowles, athletics, 21; Virginia Yates, military science, Steven Brown, FM and David Harmon, FM, all 18; John Sifford, library, 16; and Marti Allen, museum, Clarisa Ratliff, childhood services, Bebe Walton, childhood services, and Randy Ryan, FM, all 15.
Those retiring after less than 15 years of service included Jerry Todd, FM, Leeann Castleberry, financial aid, and Sharon Groves, legal counsel, all 14; Susan Harper, childhood services, Terry Finney, financial aid, and Teresa Dunton, admissions, all 13; Judy Dudley, motor pool, and Steven Franks, printing services, both 12; and William McCoy, FM, and Yvonne Foster, athletics, both 10.
Individuals who were recognized on service milestones included Jo Ann Nalley in childhood services with 51 years.
Those at the 30-year milestone included Toni Holt, treasurer; Ivan Lawson, information and technology services; and Marty Scarbrough, KASU.
Individuals who met the 20-year milestone were Julia Fleming and Rosella Haynes, both in childhood services; William Hall, planning, design and construction; Brandy Hampton, treasurer; Laura Johnson, payroll services; David McKinney, parking services; Latonya Tidwell, research and technology transfer; Henry Torres, information and technology services; and Karen Trout, Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center.
Meeting the 10-year milestone were Christopher Adams, Timothy Bevly, Heather Boothman, Daniel Bradway, Adam Burnette, Yvonne Foster, Russell Gray, Jeffery Hankins, Jennifer Harrell, Lisa Holt, Andrea Jones, Karen Kalkbrenner, Terry Locke, Adam Long, Aimee McDonald, Angela Murrey, Carolyn Ponce, Kathryn Provence, Elizabeth Rouse, Doreen Selden, Laura Starkus, Amanda Stone, Andrew Thrasher, Jerry Webb and Sandra Wyatt.
