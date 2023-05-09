JONESBORO — For the sixth time in the university’s history, an Arkansas State University student has been chosen as a Goldwater Scholar.
Lonoke native Alexx Weaver is an A-State junior studying biotechnology and biological sciences with an emphasis in evolution, ecology and organismal biology.
“I am overwhelmingly excited and honored to be a Goldwater Scholar. To me, this award feels like the cumulative product of years of study, research and dedication,” Weaver said of the announcement.
Weaver was nominated by A-State for this honor. Dr. Argelia Lorence, James and Wanda Lee Vaughn Endowed Professor and professor of metabolic engineering, was one of her mentors who wrote a letter of recommendation.
“Alexx is one of those rare students who discovered her passion for science and research early in life. As a high school student, she did research in microbiology and authored a peer-reviewed publication. She wanted to continue doing research as soon as she got to college,” Lorence said.
A member of the Honors College, Weaver currently conducts research at Arkansas Biosciences Institute with Dr. Fabricio Medina-Bolivar. She is studying the anticancer properties of compounds isolated from peanut hairy roots as potential therapeutic agents for triple-negative breast cancer.
“This type of breast cancer is the most difficult to treat; consequently, it has the lowest survival rate. Alexx joined a team of graduate and undergraduate students working on this project,” said Medina-Bolivar, professor of plant metabolic engineering and director of environmental sciences and molecular biosciences.
“She has contributed significantly to this research and these efforts resulted in a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Cancers earlier this year. I am truly proud of Alexx’s accomplishments and impressed with her dedication to the breast cancer research project,” said Medina-Bolivar.
Of the 413 Goldwater Scholars named this year, three of them are from universities in Arkansas.
“Goldwater Scholars receive up to $7,500 per year toward their undergraduate education,” said Jennifer Salo, director of A-State’s Emerging Scholars Program.
The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation, established in 1986 by Congress, is a living memorial to honor the lifetime work of Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater.
Weaver plans to continue her education and will seek a doctoral degree in infectious disease and pursue a public service career as a scientist for the U.S. government.
