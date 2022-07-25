A-State student excels in Diamond Journalism Awards

JONESBORO – Student journalist Rangsiya Faihin with the Delta Digital News Service in the School of Media and Journalism at Arkansas State University placed as a finalist in the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards during a ceremony in North Little Rock.
Sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, the Diamond Journalism Awards is a regional competition that recognizes excellence among professionals and students from Arkansas and six bordering states.
Faihin also won in multiple photography categories.
She made a clean sweep of the Student – Photo Spread/Essay category, not only as the winner but placing as both subsequent finalists with her photographic work titled, “Linemen at Work,” “Arkansas Roots Music Festival” and “Road Sign Work.”
A competition judge commented, “...the photographer took something that is somewhat mundane and turned it into art and a story at the same time. Great use of tight and wide shots to convey the work.”
Faihin was also the winner in the Student – Feature Photo category and a finalist in the Student – News Photo category.
Now completing a summer internship in Ohio, Faihin commented, “Photography is fun. I feel very humble to win these awards.”
Multimedia journalism instructor and DDNS adviser Terrance Armstard, who Faihin credited for his guidance, said the service offers opportunities for students to exercise a variety of media skills at a professional level. Her work has been published multiple times in The Jonesboro Sun.
“Students have the opportunity to hone the skills they learn daily in the School of Media and Journalism. Opportunity is everywhere and available daily, so the more students get involved, the more professional and real-world ready they will become,” Armstard observed.
This year’s competition for work published or broadcast in 2021 drew 379 entries in more than 80 professional and student categories. Judges were members of the SPJ chapters in three other states.
