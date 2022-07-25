A-State student excels in Diamond Journalism Awards

Rangsiya Faihin, a student with the Delta Digital News Service in the School of Media and Journalism at Arkansas State University, placed as a finalist in the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards. Her work has been published multiple times in The Jonesboro Sun.

 Courtesy of A-State

Sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, the Diamond Journalism Awards is a regional competition that recognizes excellence among professionals and students from Arkansas and six bordering states.