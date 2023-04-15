JONESBORO — Seven outstanding students from Arkansas State University have been selected as Distinguished Service Award winners for 2022-23. The DSA recipients will be recognized during the Convocation of Scholars as the institution’s most outstanding graduates based on their record of leadership, scholarship and citizenship. Faculty, staff and advisers nominate top students for the annual awards.

One of these students will be announced as the 2023 recipient of the university’s highest honor, the R.E. Lee Wilson Award at a campus dinner on Thursday honoring DSA winners.