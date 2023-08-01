JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of graduates for the Spring 2023 semester. Area students earning master’s degrees are listed by degree.
Master of Arts
Sasha Burdsal of Jonesboro in criminal justice; Madison McGinnis of Brookland, Kyrsten McLemore of Paragould, Rebekah Kopp of Black Rock and Cyndal Burns of Sidney, all in English; Shanita Sanders of A-State in heritage studies; and Morgan Gregg of A-State and Tyrell Andrews of Marked Tree, both in political science.
Master of Arts in Teaching
Daniel Winn of Bay, Olivia Carter, Kristian Sanders and Abigail Wang, all of Jonesboro, Kyleigh Horner of Paragould, Rosetta Kelly of Osceola and Melissa Blanton and Allison Hicks, both of Weiner.
Master of Athletic Training
Chase Quinten Escue of Jonesboro and Dwight Robins of A-State.
Master of Business Administration
Ashley Gautreaux and Reed Tyler, both of Brookland and Braden Riggins, Yanzhang Tan and Seaborn Teague, all of Jonesboro.
Master of Communication Disorders
Savannah Cooper of Jonesboro.
Master of Engineering Management
Darryl Dromgoole, Kordell Hightower, Nghi Xuan Vo and Joshua Woodruff, all of Jonesboro.
Master of Public Administration
Melanie Ricker of Corning and Alyssa Wells of Paragould.
Master of Science
Venkat Sai Nalluri of Jonesboro and Akshitha Desidi of A-State, both in applied digital technology; Angela Winn of Bay, Elizabeth Rouse of Jonesboro and Chancellor Roberts of Vanndale, all in college student personnel services; Nicholas Graves of Jonesboro, Thomas McCall of Lake City and Amine Ghoorchiyani of A-State, all in computer science; Jemira Smith of Blytheville and Kimberly Sitton of Trumann, both in early childhood services; John Dobbins of Hardy in disaster preparedness and emergency management; Corey Elliott of A-State in sports administration; and Sierra Cottrell of Jonesboro and Elijah List of A-State, both in strategic communications.
Master of Science in Agriculture
Rebecca Treat of Brookland and Shoeb Ahmed Bandagi of A-State, both in general agriculture.
Master of Science in Education
Melonie Hixon of Wynne, Danna Ramsey of Beech Grove, Morgan Barnes of Manila and Lisa Vankirk of Pocahontas, all in curriculum and instruction; Clinton Haley of Rector, Kelsey Banks, Kayla Brown and Kathryn Lambert, all of Jonesboro, Shane Hale and Marcus Hardin, both of A-State, Matthew Drake of Paragould, Mason Runyan of Newport and Gunner Cook, Billy Phelan and John Robinson, all of Trumann, all in educational leadership; Clinton Curtis of Jonesboro in educational theory and practice; Dongqin Zhang of Paragould in mathematics; Michelle Thompson of Piggott, Stephan Petty of Bono, Kaylee Nelson and Heather Smith, both of Jonesboro and Kristy Bateman and Kailey Runsick, both of Paragould, all in reading; Lindsey Campbell, Alysia Chedister and Julie Milnes, all of Jonesboro, Haley Foresythe of Paragould and Tammy Hagood of Tuckerman, all in school counseling; Stephanie Cooper of Paragould in special education GTC; and Katheryn Baker of Blytheville and Bobbie Turpin of Dyess, both in special education K-12.
Master of Science in Nursing
Sydney Markum of Bono, Layla Fisher, Courtney Haywood, Kelsi Price, Cassidy Reid, Alexandra Tomlinson and Aneshah Washington, all of Jonesboro, Devin Griffin of Lake City, Caitlyn Campbell and Barbara Futrell, both of Wynne, Alixandra Hampton, Britni Harris and Amy Merila, all of Paragould, and Tishia Addison of Pocahontas.
Master of Social Work
Hailey Smith of Bono, Ashlyn Johnson of Brookland, Christopher Adams, Raven Jackson, Carolyn Jones, Octavia Lloyd, Racquel Phillips, Teyerra Roberts and Hannah Worsham, all of Jonesboro, Jordan Taylor and Kimberly Wilson, both of Lake City, Andrew Lavespere and Emilee Ann Martin, both of Paragould and Emily Jones of Manila.
