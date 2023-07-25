JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of graduates for the Spring 2023 semester.
Area students receiving doctoral degrees included Desiree’ Rutter of Jonesboro earning a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and Brooke Pruitt of Jonesboro earning a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
Area students earning Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees included Mallory Long of Harrisburg, Jeremy Delon, Spencer Politte, Emy Roux and Thomas Spell, all of Jonesboro, Allyson McQuay of Walnut Ridge and Taylor Runsick of Wynne.
Students earning Specialist in Education degrees in educational leadership included Sarah Manis of Bono, Adam Rigney of Brookland, Haley Gardner, Jamila Harris-Smith and Chelsey Henson, all of Jonesboro, Jada Dixon and Cassandra Quearry of A-State University, Chiquita Riley of Wynne, Jonathan Fulkerson of Paragould, Heather Graham of Newport, Peyton Worthington of Swifton and Demetria Williams of Blytheville.
Those earning Specialist in Education degrees in psychology and counseling were Summer Turman of Bay, Chloe Brewster and Kennedy Brookfield, both of Jonesboro and Baylee Inman of Pocahontas.
Stephanie Camp of Brookland earned a Specialist in Education degree in reading.
Tracy Jackson of Leachville earned post-master’s certification as an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.