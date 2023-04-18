JONESBORO — The following students earned special certifications during the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Those earning Limited X-Ray Machine Operator Certificates of Proficiency were Emily Ermert of Corning, Hannah Brown, Denise Munguia-Bonilla and Emma Thompson, all of Jonesboro, Sydney Smith of Swifton, Lana Sullens of Walnut Ridge and Morgan Fox of Trumann.