JONESBORO — The following students earned special certifications during the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Those earning Limited X-Ray Machine Operator Certificates of Proficiency were Emily Ermert of Corning, Hannah Brown, Denise Munguia-Bonilla and Emma Thompson, all of Jonesboro, Sydney Smith of Swifton, Lana Sullens of Walnut Ridge and Morgan Fox of Trumann.
Certificate of Proficiency in Radiologic Sciences Administration went to Joshua Beardsley and Saraid Vasquez, both of Jonesboro, and Ansley Wixson of Harrisburg.
Certificates of Proficiency also went to Laurel Gaither of Walnut Ridge in Digital Humanities, Payton Hooton of Jonesboro in Graphic Communications, Jana Morgan of Trumann in Nonprofit Communication and Madison Ciepiela of Blytheville in Public Relations and Advertising, and in Social Media Management.
Nicholas Graves and Dongmin Song, both of Jonesboro earned Graduate Certificates in High Performance Computing. Song also earned a Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security.
