A-State students present at Summit on Campus Hunger

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students explained A-State’s efforts toward alleviating hunger during the first Arkansas College Hunger Summit, hosted by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Honors Arkansas at Heifer International in Little Rock.
Students and faculty from about 30 Arkansas colleges and universities met during the summit with state legislators and leaders from the nonprofit, private and public sectors to talk about hunger issues on campus.
The event was sponsored by the Garcia Family Arkansas Fund, a component fund of the Arkansas Community Foundation.
Four Honors College students, Kaleb Webb of Cabot, Riley Swafford of Beebe, Elizabeth Noel of Paragould and MaryJayne Umeora of Jonesboro, represented A-State on a panel and shared their poster about the Food Pantry and its services to students and faculty.
They were joined by Rebecca Oliver, director of the Honors College, and Bekah Hickman, representing the Leadership Center and Volunteer A-State.
More details about the A-State Food Pantry and its services are available at bit.ly/3MCYb7M.
