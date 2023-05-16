LITTLE ROCK — In late 2021, the Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach and education arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, announced the return of an internship program for college students interested in careers as extension agents.

For the 2023 program, the extension’s three district directors, Carla Due, Jerry Clemons and Kevin Lawson have selected 15 students from universities in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas. Due said they had more than 30 applicants, with two interns returning from last year’s group. The interns will start May 22, and their last day is July 28.