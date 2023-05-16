LITTLE ROCK — In late 2021, the Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach and education arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, announced the return of an internship program for college students interested in careers as extension agents.
For the 2023 program, the extension’s three district directors, Carla Due, Jerry Clemons and Kevin Lawson have selected 15 students from universities in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas. Due said they had more than 30 applicants, with two interns returning from last year’s group. The interns will start May 22, and their last day is July 28.
In 2022, the interns’ main program areas were 4-H and agriculture, but this year, the program will also include three family and consumer sciences interns.
Included in this year's program are three Arkansas State University.
Brent Clark, 21, is a senior agribusiness major whose program area is agriculture. He will be returning to the White County extension office, where he made many connections during his internship experience last summer.
“I enjoyed the internship last year and really learned to love working with the agents and being able to see the outreach extension does for so many groups of people of all ages,” Clark said. “I am really looking forward to this summer, as I am going back to my home county where just about everything has changed and evolved. I am super excited to see a side of extension I really haven’t seen, which is row crops.”
Magon James, 19, is a junior animal science major whose internship will be in the 4-H area in Craighead County.
“I decided to apply for this internship because I am pursuing a career in agriculture, am a current 4-H state officer, and want to further my knowledge of day-to-day life in a Division of Agriculture Extension Office. I am looking forward to meeting new people and learning skills that will help me in my future career,” James said of the program.
Cade McKee, 21, a senior majoring in agriculture education will be working with the 4-H program in White County.
“I decided to apply for the CES internship to learn more about 4-H and grow stronger in my knowledge about what extension does,” McKee commented. “I am looking forward to meeting new people that I can hopefully have a connection with for years to come.”
