JONESBORO — Students in the creative media production program at Arkansas State University will debut their documentary “Revenge of the Drive-In Movie Theater” in November at several regional drive-in movie theaters.
The documentary follows three drive-in movie theaters in Arkansas and one in Tennessee during the fall of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and chronicles the history, resurgence and future of each theater.
“The Creative Media Production Program is excited to debut this documentary at the very venues that worked with us to create it,” said Galen Perkins, instructor of creative media production in a press release.
Documentary viewing will be at 6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at the Stone Drive-In, 808 Theatre Lane in Mountain View as part of a double feature with “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Admission is free.
On Nov. 11 it will run at 7 p.m. at the Malco Summer Drive-In, 5310 Summer Ave. in Memphis with the final showing at 7 p.m. Nov 18 at the Kenda Drive-In, 107 Westwood Drive in Marshall. General admission charges will apply at these locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.