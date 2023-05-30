JONESBORO — In less than a year, a total solar eclipse will take place on a path through Arkansas. Jonesboro is included in the path of totality.
Two teams from Arkansas State University have been selected to participate in the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project sponsored by NASA. These teams, the only two from the state, will join other high school and college students from across the country.
“For the NEBP we’ll be one of the dozens of teams looking to take atmospheric measurements and livestreaming video of the moon’s shadow from our balloon-borne payloads,” Dr. Ross Carroll, associate professor of physics in the College of Sciences and Mathematics said in an announcement.
He said the balloons the two teams will launch are around the same size as the National Weather Service’s weather balloons. These, however, are capable of lifting up to 12 pounds of equipment to altitudes over 100,000 feet.
The two teams will be led by Carroll and Mitchell Clay, who works in the Department of Computer Science.
This fall, Clay will teach a special projects course in computer science focusing on data collection for eclipse ballooning. Carroll said he will guest lecture in the class on the physics behind the mission. They are currently recruiting team members.
According to NASA, this program will allow students to get real-world STEM experience and contribute valuable scientific and engineering data through their projects.
Rodgers said one of the biggest challenges for the launch will be ensuring the data is properly collected from the balloon.
“Since we only have one shot at collecting data from the eclipse, we have to make sure everything works as expected beforehand. There won’t be any do-overs if our equipment doesn’t work. Additionally, at higher altitudes there are a lot of considerations for our equipment that wouldn’t really be a problem on the ground,” Rodgers said.
Carroll said Montana State University is providing learning materials for the project as well as career development activities for the students.
“We’re hoping the students get hooked on the NASA-mission-like experiences and move on to interdisciplinary careers,” he said.
While a lot of focus is on the research at this stage, the eclipse will be a once-in-a-two-decade experience for area residents.
“We’ll get a little over two minutes of total solar eclipse here on campus, but going closer to the central path west of us will get up to four minutes,” Carroll commented.
Students interested in joining one of the teams can contact Carroll at bcarroll @astate.edu or Clay at mclay@astate.edu.
