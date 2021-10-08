JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre has announced a four-production season for 2021-22.
“The Importance of Being Earnest: A trivial comedy for serious people” by Oscar Wilde’ will kick things off on Oct. 22 and continue the Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 29-30.
A-State alumnus David Norris has adapted the Charles Dickens standard to create “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play.” set for Dec. 3-5.
“Stop Kiss” by Diana Son is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 and 25-26.
Performance times for all three productions are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with 2 p.m. matinées on Sundays. Tickets for each are $10-15.
“Head over Heels,” conceived by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James MacGruder, will close the season with performances April 21-24. Thursday-Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinées at 2 p.m. Tickets will be $12-$17.
All performances will take place in the Drama Theatre of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus.
Tickets are available in advance at astate.edu/ tickets.
