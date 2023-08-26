JONESBORO — The Tony Award Winning “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Simon Stephen will open The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre 2023-24 season with performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7 in the Simpson Theatre of the Arkansas State University Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.

The play based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, focuses on 15-year-old Christopher. Someone has killed the next-door neighbor’s dog with a garden fork, and Christopher is a suspect. Determined to discover who killed Wellington, the dog, Christopher goes against his father’s wishes by using his incredible brain to investigate the dog’s murder. Though he has never previously ventured beyond the end of his street alone, Christopher’s detective skills take him on a frightening journey that tears apart his once-familiar world.