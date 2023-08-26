JONESBORO — The Tony Award Winning “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Simon Stephen will open The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre 2023-24 season with performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7 in the Simpson Theatre of the Arkansas State University Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
The play based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, focuses on 15-year-old Christopher. Someone has killed the next-door neighbor’s dog with a garden fork, and Christopher is a suspect. Determined to discover who killed Wellington, the dog, Christopher goes against his father’s wishes by using his incredible brain to investigate the dog’s murder. Though he has never previously ventured beyond the end of his street alone, Christopher’s detective skills take him on a frightening journey that tears apart his once-familiar world.
The play is a unique and powerful exploration of the inner world of a neurodiverse child and the challenges they face in a society that doesn’t always understand them. Through Christopher’s eyes, audiences are given a glimpse into a world where the rules are different and sensory overload is a constant struggle.
Up next will be the comedy “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn at 7:30 p.m. Nov.10-11 and 17-18 in the Drama Theatre in Fowler Center. The play takes the audience behind the scenes of a disastrous stage production following a hapless troupe of actors as they struggle to pull off a farce called “Nothing On.”
“Bright Star” by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell will open Feb. 23 in the Drama Theatre with 7:30 p.m. performances Feb. 23-24 and March 1-2 and a 2:30 p.m. matinee March 3.
Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s and ’50s, the play follows the story of Alice Murphy, a successful literary editor in her 40s and a young soldier named Billy returning from World War II.
Closing the theater season will be “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson. The play follows four women – Olympe de Gouges, Charlotte Corday, Marie Antoinette and Marianne Angelle – each with their distinct perspectives on the French Revolution. As they navigate the dangerous and tumultuous landscape of 18th-century France, they explore themes of sisterhood, power, and the role of women in history.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 12-13 and 19-20 and 2:30 p.m. April 14 and 21 in the Simpson Theatre.
Tickets for all performances, when available, can be purchased at the A-State Central Box Office, 217 Olympic Drive; by phone at 970-972-2781 or online at www.astate.edu/tickets. Tickets for nonmusical productions are $10 for senior citizens and A-State staff and faculty or $15 for general admission. For the musical production, prices are $12 and $17 respectively. A-State students will be admitted free with a student ID at the door.
For more information, visit the A-State Department of Theatre website, astate.edu/theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.