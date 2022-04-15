JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Department of Theatre will close its 2021-22 season with “Head over Heels.” The original book is by Jeff Whitty, with adaptations made by James Macgruder and music and lyrics by The Go-Gos.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. April 23-24. Performances will take place in the Drama Theater, off the Grand Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
“Head over Heels” is a new musical comedy, a love story set to the music of the 1980s’ all-female rock band The Go-Gos, including the hit songs “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”
The cast includes theatre majors Christian Armstrong of Russellville, as King Basilius; Kylah Hood of Jonesboro, as Queen Gynecia; Skyla Conger of Haskell, as Princess Pamela; Madison Stewart of Trumann, as Princess Philoclea; Alex Jones of Russellville, as Musidorus; Michael Joseph of Van Buren, as Pythio; Jon Clark of Batesville, as Dametas; and Emma Bryant of Siloam Springs, as Mopsa.
The show is directed by Virginia Hirsch, instructor of theatre in acting and directing.
Dr. Kristen Sullivan, collaborative voice instructor in music and theatre, serves as the music director, and Brianna Larson, assistant professor of theatre and dance, serves as the choreographer.
Tickets can be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at the A-State Box Office at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling 870-972-2781. Tickets can also be purchased online at astate.edu/tickets.
Prices are $17 for the general public and $12 for seniors, children, and A-State staff and faculty. A-State student tickets are free at the box office with a student ID.
