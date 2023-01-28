JONESBORO — Arkansas State University will host a series of programs in honor of Black History Month, celebrated throughout the month of February. The theme this year will be “Black Resistance: Redefining the NORM (Navigating Obstacles with Renewed Momentum).”

“We wanted to look from where we have come from and look forward to the great things that we have in the future to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans here on the campus as well as throughout the world,” Adrian Everett, director of A-State’s Multicultural Center said in the announcement.