JONESBORO — Arkansas State University will host a series of programs in honor of Black History Month, celebrated throughout the month of February. The theme this year will be “Black Resistance: Redefining the NORM (Navigating Obstacles with Renewed Momentum).”
“We wanted to look from where we have come from and look forward to the great things that we have in the future to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans here on the campus as well as throughout the world,” Adrian Everett, director of A-State’s Multicultural Center said in the announcement.
The Multicultural Center will kick off the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Reng Student Union food court. There will be games, cake, punch and music. the event will highlight the National Pan-Hellenic Council Greeks on campus.
A fish fry and spades tournament hosted by the Student Activities Board will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Student Union Centennial Hall.
Dr. Lilllie Fears will present “The African American Experience” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7, at the A-State Museum. This event will include yearbook coverage from 1956-2013.
“African Americans were not always well received on colleges and universities campuses like today and so that is where the momentum comes in. When you look at all of the things that African American students of the 50s-70s could not do and the things for which they fought, it just gives us momentum and drive to do better and utilize the resources that we have before us,” Everett said of the presentation.
The Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter will have its 16th annual Soul Food Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry.
The fifth annual Living Legends Awards Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 in the Student Union auditorium on Saturday and the Evolve Fashion Show will be at 6 p.m. March 5, in Centennial Hall of the Student Union.
In addition to activities hosted by the A-State Multicultural Center, several other organizations will host events.
Brother to Brother (B2B), an organization focused on increasing graduation rates among minority male students, will host a Barbershop Talk from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Union executive dining room, where young men can get free haircuts and talk about life.
B2B along with the Black Student Association (BSA) and Phi Beta Sigma will hold Cuffing Season, a speed-dating event, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14, in the Mockingbird Room of the Student Union.
Phi Beta Sigma will also host a church service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 12, at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church; a community service project from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 13, at Hilltop Daycare; a Tribute to a Black Woman from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 14, in the Student Union food court; a table set up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Student Union food court for American Heart awareness; a throwback Thursday social media challenge on Feb. 16; and Pie a Sigma from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 on the Student Union lawn.
BSA will host a Black Business Expo in partnership with KLEK 102.5 FM beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 13, at Centennial Hall inside the Reng Student Union and a Black Excellence in Sports event beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Red Wolf Center.
There is also a virtual roundtable on Black women’s wellness scheduled for Thursday via zoom, hosted by the Wilson Counseling Center.
Events hosted in part by the community include a financial planning seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at KLEK studios, 1411 Franklin St., hosted by KLEK and Centennial Bank; a Zoom town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 16, hosted by the NAACP; a ticketed event, “Once on this Island,” a musical, at 7 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and 2 p.m. matinée Feb. 19 at the A-State Pavilion, presented by Center Stage Production; and a forum, “All Voices to the Table,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Mockingbird Room of the Student Union, hosted by the Jonesboro alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.
