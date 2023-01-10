JONESBORO — Together We can be the Dream is the theme of a week of activities planned in conjunction with the Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to Dr. Lonnie Williams, vice chancellor of the Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Arkansas State University.

Events are planned from Jan. 15-19. The first event, an annual youth program, will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Academies at Jonesboro High School auditorium. This program will feature local youth performing liturgical dance, poetry, singing and other activities.