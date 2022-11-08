JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Department of Theatre will continue the 2022-23 season with “Little Women,” a musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s popular semi-autobiographical novel by the same name. This show follows the lives of the four March sisters and their coming-of-age journey through life, love and loss during the turmoil of the Civil War.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Performances will be in the Drama Theater in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
