JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre’s first spring semester show is an adaptation of Rick Elice’s “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a prequel for the familiar characters of the classic “Peter Pan.”
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and on Feb. 24-25 in the Fowler Center’s Drama Theatre, 201 Olympic Drive.
Tickets are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the A-State Box Office in First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, by calling 870-972-2781 or online at astate.edu/tickets. Prices are $10 for seniors and A-State staff and faculty and $15 for the general public. A-State student tickets are free at the box office with a student ID. Seating is limited and advance tickets are recommended.
