JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the addition of five new faculty, including Dr. Bronwyn MacFarlane, who is joining the doctoral core program faculty in educational leadership as assistant professor. She previously taught at UALR, where her achievements included publishing four books.

Her forthcoming fifth book is “Social and Emotional Learning for Advanced Children in Early Childhood: Birth to 8.” She earned her Ph.D. with dual specializations at the College of William and Mary.