JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the addition of five new faculty, including Dr. Bronwyn MacFarlane, who is joining the doctoral core program faculty in educational leadership as assistant professor. She previously taught at UALR, where her achievements included publishing four books.
Her forthcoming fifth book is “Social and Emotional Learning for Advanced Children in Early Childhood: Birth to 8.” She earned her Ph.D. with dual specializations at the College of William and Mary.
Dallas Martinez is the new producing artistic director and assistant professor of musical theater. He completed his Master of Fine Arts at Florida State and his master’s in theater history, theory, and criticism at Illinois State. For the past 15 years, he worked at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.
A founding member of Neverland Theatre Company, he recently was a director for the Directing and Playwright Intensive Program at the Kennedy Center.
Dr. Paula Rose-Greer is assistant professor in special education. For the past 23 years, Greer has served in multiple capacities as teacher and director of special education in public education, and as grant director and adjunct professor in higher education.
Greer received her doctorate with an emphasis in educational leadership at A-State. The Arkansas Association of Education Administrators recognized her with the 2020 Beverly Benham Special Education Administrator of the Year award.
Dr. Judi Jenkins is joining A-State’s faculty as assistant professor of educational leadership. For the past seven years, she was associate professor and chair of the educational leadership program at Henderson State.
Jenkins earned her Ed.D. in P-20 educational administration, with higher education emphasis, at Harding. She was a public school teacher, counselor and administrator for 28 years before transitioning into higher education.
Dr. Nina Crutchfield is assistant professor of agricultural education. A state relations specialist with the National Future Farmers of America organization for the past 15 years, she previously was an Arkansas high school agriculture teacher.
An A-State alumna, she completed her doctoral degree through a joint program between Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Her research interests center around professional development in agricultural education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.