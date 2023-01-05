LITTLE ROCK — This week, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million dollar, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development. AAEF also announced April Ambrose as the new director of Workforce Development for the program, effective Jan. 1.

“We look forward to seeing advanced energy industry employers benefit from this partnership, which will help offset their training costs while providing talent pool access to address the industry’s significant growth,” Cody Waits, director of the Office of Skills Development said in the press release. “Initially developed with the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences, this concept is a perfect fit to replicate with AAEF as a best practice to support and work directly with industry experts, which will create jobs and pipelines of talent for the sector all while not growing government.”