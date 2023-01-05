LITTLE ROCK — This week, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million dollar, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development. AAEF also announced April Ambrose as the new director of Workforce Development for the program, effective Jan. 1.
“We look forward to seeing advanced energy industry employers benefit from this partnership, which will help offset their training costs while providing talent pool access to address the industry’s significant growth,” Cody Waits, director of the Office of Skills Development said in the press release. “Initially developed with the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences, this concept is a perfect fit to replicate with AAEF as a best practice to support and work directly with industry experts, which will create jobs and pipelines of talent for the sector all while not growing government.”
While there is a high demand for advanced energy and sustainability industry specialized jobs, the pool of skilled workers is still being developed to meet these needs. AAEF’s apprenticeship program, in partnership with the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences, is designed to bridge the skills gap between employers and talent in Arkansas for these occupations. On-the-job training and apprenticeships are expensive and not all companies are able to shoulder the costs required to train the workforce as industry labor needs grow.
The Registered Apprenticeship Program is not new – it already exists through the OSD – but AAEF’s position as a sponsor is unique due to the focus on the sustainability and advanced energy industry and the access it provides to AAEA’s membership as employers.
AAEF’s role as sponsor will effectively be to act as a middle-man by alleviating the burden and barriers an individual company might encounter in order to become a sponsor itself. The program also allows participating employers to access funding for training expenses.
AAEF will assume overhead and administration costs, provide project management of the program, as well as access to a willing talent pool. This will instead allow the apprenticeship company to simply focus on training in conjunction with a number of local participating training partners.
This apprenticeship program is one step in connecting all components of this pipeline from those interested in a career in advanced energy to industry employers and all the varying training partners in-between.
Companies interested in participating may email aambrose @arkansasadvancedenergy.com.
