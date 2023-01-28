LITTLE ROCK — Local eligible organizations and governments across the state may now apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. March 15.
Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more.
In 2023, applications are being accepted across three different grant opportunities, two of which are new this year. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria. AARP will prioritize proposals that are inclusive, address disparities, and directly engage volunteers ages 50 and older.
New this year, the program will provide capacity-building micro-grants paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability and starting or expanding a community garden.
Also, new this year, the Community Challenge will offer demonstration grants. A portion will be focused on transportation improvements with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America. Another portion of demonstration grants will focus on promoting greater awareness of the benefits of accessory dwelling units as a housing solution.
Grant recipients for 2022 included Main Street Blytheville and the City of Corning.
For more information and to submit applications, visit www.aarp.org/ communitychallenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.