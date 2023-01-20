Acappella brings its 40 Tour to Jonesboro

Acappella will bring its 40 Tour to Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro at 7 p.m. March 6, featuring entertainers who span the group’s 40-year musical history. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3ZNzTPM

 Courtesy of Acappella

The group is celebrating 40 years of singing ministry with a new album “40,” and an accompanying 12-city tour, from Feb. 24 through March 10. This tour will highlight vocalists from across Acappella’s 40-year history, singing fan-favorite songs from its catalog and some songs from the new album. A member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame, Acappella has toured the globe since Keith Lancaster – songwriter, producer and original lead singer – formed the group in 1982.