Acappella brings its 40 Tour to Jonesboro

JONESBORO —The musical group Acappella will perform at 7 p.m., March 6, at Southwest Church of Christ, 1601 James St.
The group is celebrating 40 years of singing ministry with a new album “40,” and an accompanying 12-city tour, from Feb. 24 through March 10. This tour will highlight vocalists from across Acappella’s 40-year history, singing fan-favorite songs from its catalog and some songs from the new album. A member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame, Acappella has toured the globe since Keith Lancaster – songwriter, producer and original lead singer – formed the group in 1982.
Dozens of talented vocalists have contributed their talents to the group over the years. Acappella’s current model combines the talents of the ministry’s past and present singers on concerts and albums. The group’s lineup varies from event to event, showcasing vocalists from multiple eras in new combinations. General admission tickets are available online at bit.ly/3ZNzTPM. Standard tickets are $29.99; a limited number of platinum tickets, which include a meet and greet with Acappella from 5:45-6:15 p.m., exclusive photo and autograph opportunities and premium seating, are $149.99.
A $10 discount is available on standard tickets when purchasing 25 tickets or more. Group discounts may not be combined with any other offer.
