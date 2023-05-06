NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater will perform Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heart,” beginning Wednesday and continuing through May 20, at ACT II: The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, 315 Main St.
Parental guidance is suggested.
Performances on Wednesday through May 13 will be part of ACT’s Dinner Theater Program. The May 14 and May 17-20 performances will be theater-style seating.
“ACT’s new education hall offers theatergoers a unique experience of feeling as if you are actually in the show,” producing artistic director Vincent Insalaco said.
Dinner theater shows will begin with a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices are stuffed chicken, pork loin or sauteed eggplant along with risotto, vegetables, salad, dessert and a choice of red or white wine. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Dinner theater tickets are $67.50 including taxes and fees. Seating is general admission table seating.
The May 14 Sunday matinée will begin at 2 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday non-dinner performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Theater doors will open 30 minutes before the performance
Tickets for the May 14 and May 17-20 performances are $36.40 including taxes and fees. Tickets are general admission.
