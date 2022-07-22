HARRISBURG — Weekend activities at Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will begin July 30 with a Meet a Snake program from 2-2:45 p.m. at the visitor center.
A park interpreter will present information on Arkansas snakes, including live examples.
Following the snake encounter, there will be a snake skin bookmark craft from 3-3:30 p.m. at the visitor center picnic table. Materials are provided.
The day will close with a sunset kayak tour from 7-8:30 p.m.
Admission for the tour is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12. Space is limited, so reservations are required and can be made at the visitor center. Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle solo.
Participants will meet at the park boat ramp. This is a guided event and no experience is required. Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets basic kayaking instruction will be provided.
Participants should wear water-tolerant clothing and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
An Early Birder guided hike is set for 9-10 a.m. July 31 beginning at the Great Blue Heron Trailhead. Participants are asked to bring binoculars and wear tennis shoes or hiking boots.
The trail is easy but has some steps and elevation changes.
A nature touch table will be set up at the playground from 1:30-2 p.m.
