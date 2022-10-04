EMMITSBURG, Md. — Fire Chief Wesley E. Adams, of the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department, will be among the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty to be honored in a national tribute during the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend Oct. 8-9 in Emmitsburg.
Adams, 61, died Dec. 7, 2021, after being struck by a passing car while on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Dec. 6.
Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices. The NFFF recognizes family members and fellow firefighters as survivors, offering support to both.
On Saturday, families will gather from 5:30-7 p.m. for a candlelight service. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby will emcee the service.
From 9-11 Sunday morning, families will participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, The NFFF will present each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge and a rose.
Viewers can watch live feeds from both services on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation webpage at firehero.org.
