EMMITSBURG, Md. — Fire Chief Wesley E. Adams, of the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department, will be among the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty to be honored in a national tribute during the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend Oct. 8-9 in Emmitsburg.

Adams, 61, died Dec. 7, 2021, after being struck by a passing car while on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Dec. 6.