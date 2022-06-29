JONESBORO — Several additional staff members have been recognized by the Staff Senate at Arkansas State University for achieving service milestones this year.
Jeffrey Bailey, Ellis Library and Mark Reeves, in publications and creative services, have attained 30 years of service.
Recognized with 20 years were Theresa Bohanon in childhood services; Jerilyn Bowman and Shawn Brewer, in planning design and construction; Lara Buford and Thomas Risch in research and technology transfer; Donald Elliott, in facilities management; David Foster, in energy management; Frankie Gilliam, in the Delta Center for Economic Development; Brenda Goodwin, in the school of nursing; Mendy Hendrix, in university advancement; Shannon Lincoln in information and technology services; Michele McGinnis, in liberal arts; Susan Murphy, in nursing and health professions; Kelly Ponder, in residence life.
Those recognized for attaining their 10-year service milestone wereChristopher Adams, Timothy Bevly, Barbara Bland, Heather Boothman, Stephen Bradsher, Daniel Bradway, Adam Burnette, Gretchen Burns, Erika Chudy, Timmy Ellis, Jenny Estes, Yvonne Foster, Russell Gray, Carissa Griffin, David Hakenewerth, Jeff Hankins, Jennifer Harrell, Lisa Holt, Andrea Jones, Karen Kalkbrenner, Terry Locke, Adam Long, Thomas Lunsford, Cameron Martin, Mary Martin, Aimee McDonald, Angela Murrey, Randy Nelson, James Patchell, Carolyn Ponce, Valerie Ponder, Kathryn Provence, Sharon Quillman, Johnathan Reaves, Susan Remfrey, Elizabeth Rouse, Carol Scallions, Doreen Selden, Laura Starkus, Amanda Stone, Andrew Thrasher, Jerry Webb and Sandra Wyatt.
