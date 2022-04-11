LITTLE ROCK — Promoting the teaching profession and increasing the teacher pipeline includes not only diversifying and expanding the number of teachers in the workforce, but it also involves providing opportunities for current educators to grow professionally.
To assist educators in finding high-quality professional development, the Arkansas Department of Education has budgeted more than $5 million for five upcoming teacher academies and more than $12 million for future academies. All of the academies offer graduate credit hours and are available at no cost to participants.
Four of the academies are back: the Computer Science and Computing Educator Academy, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Institute, Online Teacher Academy, and Special Education Resource Teacher Academy. New this year is the Early Childhood Pre-K Teacher Academy, which provides an alternative route to licensure for non-licensed employees who work in specific Pre-K settings.
To learn more about each and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3wUy07U. The application process varies by program.
