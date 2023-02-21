LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services has awarded grants totaling $645,493.22 to promote wildlife education and improve school conservation programs to 206 schools, school districts and conservation districts.
These grants are funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through fines collected from hunting and fishing violations. Only money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used as grant funds for that county.
All schools in the state are eligible to participate in the program. The funding has helped schools create and maintain archery, fishing and competitive shooting sports programs and to improve wildlife education by purchasing educational materials, materials for the creation of indoor and outdoor habitats, lab supplies and field trips to AGFC nature and education centers.
Conservation districts have used the funding to help promote wildlife conservation awareness in their communities.
In Craighead County, Brookland High School received $3,301 to purchase Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program (AYSSP) materials and Brookland Middle School received $1,000 to purchase materials for owl pellet. Valley View School District received $1,000 to purchase Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program (ANASP) equipment and Westside Consolidated School District received $1,000 to purchase AYSSP materials.
The Greene County Conservation District received $1,247.85 and Greene County Tech High School received $1,247.85, both to purchase AYSSP materials. Greene County Tech School District also received $1,247.85 to purchase ANASP materials. Paragould Primary School received $1,247.84 to purchase items for their outdoor lab.
Sloan-Hendrix High School received $1,633.34 for both AYSSP and ANASP equipment; Hoxie High School received $1,633.34 in funding to purchase ANASP equipment; and Walnut Ridge High School received $1,633.34 in funding to purchase AYSSP materials.
Harrisburg School District received $5,018.63 in funding to purchase AYSSP materials.
Armorel High School received $150 in funding for a field trip to Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center and $963.92 in funding for AYSSP materials. Blytheville High School received $963.92 and Manila High School received $963.93, both to purchase AYSSP materials.
Maynard High School Maynard High School received $8,619.50 to purchase items for an outdoor classroom.
Tuckerman High School received $3,573.00 to purchase AYSSP materials.
Cross County New Tech High School received $3,524.31 in funding for AYSSP materials. $3,524.31
Cave City and Highland high schools both received $1,838.61 to purchase AYSSP materials, and the Sharp County Conservation District received $777.88 to purchase water testing kits for their water awareness event.
