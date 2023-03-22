LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has announced a new corporate partnership program designed for Arkansas companies to support long-term conservation efforts in the state. Inaugural partners include Greenway Equipment and Fiocchi Ammunition as companies dedicated to the conservation and enjoyment of Arkansas's wildlife and natural resources.

“Arkansas is blessed with not only fantastic natural resources, but we also are home to some of the most conservation-minded people and businesses in the country,” AGFC Director Austin Booth said in the announcement. “Conservation is in the fabric of what makes us Arkansans, and this initiative will enable the many businesses who recognize that importance to contribute to the valuable work of conserving our natural resources for the next generation of Arkansans.”