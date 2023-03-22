LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has announced a new corporate partnership program designed for Arkansas companies to support long-term conservation efforts in the state. Inaugural partners include Greenway Equipment and Fiocchi Ammunition as companies dedicated to the conservation and enjoyment of Arkansas's wildlife and natural resources.
“Arkansas is blessed with not only fantastic natural resources, but we also are home to some of the most conservation-minded people and businesses in the country,” AGFC Director Austin Booth said in the announcement. “Conservation is in the fabric of what makes us Arkansans, and this initiative will enable the many businesses who recognize that importance to contribute to the valuable work of conserving our natural resources for the next generation of Arkansans.”
The new program offers companies opportunities to partner with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and its foundation in their shared interest in the preservation and protection of Arkansas. Proceeds from each partnership will support the commission’s targeted initiatives around habitat restoration, wildlife management and educational programs, enabling expanded efforts and engaging more Arkansans in outdoor recreational activities.
“Greenway is proud to partner with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission as a Premier AGFC Conservation and Cultivation Sponsor. This partnership not only aligns with our company’s commitment to give back to the communities in which we operate but also allows us to support the AGFC by providing the products and services necessary to promote and protect our state’s many valuable natural resources,” Bill Midkiff, president of Greenway Equipment said.
“Through our sponsorship of private land programs such as DMAP and WRice, we hope to increase awareness and adoption of sustainable management practices which enhance wildlife habitats and provide support to all landowners during each step of the process.”
“Fiocchi is honored to invest in both conservation and sustainable economic growth throughout Arkansas. Our partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will allow us to broaden our commitment to our employees and other Arkansans,” Tim Caldwell, vice president and general manager for Fiocchi of America said. “It also complements our corporate values as we build the first lead-free primer facility in America, right here in Arkansas. We are proud to help sponsor the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Mayflower Shooting Range and support the local law enforcement entities as well as the growing interest in adult and youth shooting sports.
Corporate partners will have the opportunity to collaborate with AGFC on projects that align with their values and goals. Partnerships can take many forms, including sponsorships, cause-marketing campaigns and employee engagement initiatives.
To learn more, contact Jibbie Tyler, senior director of corporate partnerships for the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.
