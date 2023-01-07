MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., has announced that Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind and The Machine, the first traveling museum exhibit to focus on what artificial intelligence is, will open Jan. 22 at the Central/Pink Palace location. This is a touring exhibit of the Relayer Group.

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind and The Machine is designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, presenting technology in easy-to-understand terms with accessible games and hands-on interactives. In the exhibit, kids and adults can explore what “smart machines” are and how they work. They will also learn that the concept of man-made intelligence has been around for thousands of years and was first popularized by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.