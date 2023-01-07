MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., has announced that Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind and The Machine, the first traveling museum exhibit to focus on what artificial intelligence is, will open Jan. 22 at the Central/Pink Palace location. This is a touring exhibit of the Relayer Group.
Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind and The Machine is designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, presenting technology in easy-to-understand terms with accessible games and hands-on interactives. In the exhibit, kids and adults can explore what “smart machines” are and how they work. They will also learn that the concept of man-made intelligence has been around for thousands of years and was first popularized by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
“Every large company and government in the world is developing artificial intelligence. It’s part of every conversation about the future of education and jobs and may be the single most important technology being developed today,” Kevin Thompson, the executive director of MoSH, said in the announcement.
“We want to provide our visitors with the needed insight to understand AI so that it’s real and relevant, not mysterious or frightening. We also want to showcase how it affects future careers and link those to our local universities and employers.”
This exhibit shows how the human brain goes through the process of learning, and how that is different from trying to teach a machine to “think.” Using games and puzzles, visitors can try to figure out the best solutions to simple and not-so-simple tasks. Humans learn many skills through trial and error and repetition, and artificial intelligence does the same thing by using math.
Visitors will get to interact with numerous examples of practical AI, including what a self-driving car sees, how computers translate stories into different languages, an “intelligent piano player” that helps make any person sound like a virtuoso, a real-time AI “painter,” that creates real-time images of visitors in different classical art styles and applications that try to guess visitors’ emotions and ages.
In addition to Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind and The Machine, the museum has developed a companion exhibit, Web of Innovation: AI in Memphis, which will run alongside the traveling exhibit. It highlights the AI innovators that call Memphis home and the advancements in AI technology that are taking place in the city.
Through dynamic objects, visitors will learn about some of the many achievements in the health, logistics and research industries. As this rapidly growing technology expands in Memphis, it improves the quality of life and creates life-changing career opportunities for its citizens. This exhibit illustrates how Memphis’s technology landscape continues to change and grow in the era of AI.
During the run of Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine, visitors can also check out the movie, Robots, a look at how robots are taught to perform human functions. A special Movies and Mixers event is planned for Jan. 28, with a screening of Terminator 2D.
Museum hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Both exhibits will continue until May 6. For more information, visit moshmemphis.com.
