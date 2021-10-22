BLYTHEVILLE — The Arkansas International Airport, 2910 Casper St., will host three vintage planes Nov. 6-7, including one of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” as well as the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” and a T-6 Texan training plane.
The event is presented by the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force.
The B-29 was the largest and most technically advanced aircraft of its time, first flown in 1942. It began active service in the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1944 and is best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring an end to World War II. “FIFI” is one of only two B-29s in the world still flying.
The Consolidated B-24 Liberator was the most produced American warplane of WWII with over 18,400 aircraft assembled. Diamond Lil, one of the first B-24s produced.
The North American T-6 Texan, known as the “Pilotmaker,” was an advanced flight trainer that introduced new pilots to a complex aircraft to prepare them for the warbirds they would fly in combat in WWII.
The B-29 and B-24 will arrive at 11 a.m. Nov. 5; the Texan will arrive that afternoon.
The aircraft will be staged at the Main Terminal ramp. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.
The event will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7.
Access to the ramp will be $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and younger.
The T-6 will be offering rides each day. The B-29 will fly on at 9 a.m. on the 6th and 7th, and the B-24 will fly at 9:30 a.m. on those dates.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available all day Friday and after noon on Saturday. There will be no cockpit tours on Sunday.
Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.
