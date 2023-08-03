JONESBORO — Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Fauzia Akbary has joined the medical team at St. Bernards OB-GYN Associates. Akbary arrives at St. Bernards from Jefferson Regional OB/GYN Associates in Pine Bluff where she practiced for more than a year.

Akbary earned her doctorate of medicine degree in 2017 from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, and she subsequently completed an OB-GYN residency at Detroit Medical Center’s Harper Hutzel Women’s Hospital. A native of Toronto, Ontario, she also holds a master’s in physiology from the University of Toronto.