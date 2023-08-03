JONESBORO — Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Fauzia Akbary has joined the medical team at St. Bernards OB-GYN Associates. Akbary arrives at St. Bernards from Jefferson Regional OB/GYN Associates in Pine Bluff where she practiced for more than a year.
Akbary earned her doctorate of medicine degree in 2017 from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, and she subsequently completed an OB-GYN residency at Detroit Medical Center’s Harper Hutzel Women’s Hospital. A native of Toronto, Ontario, she also holds a master’s in physiology from the University of Toronto.
St. Bernards Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services Emily McGee said Akbary brings a wealth of experience to St. Bernards OB-GYN Associates and St. Bernards Medical Center.
“With the region’s top Women’s and Children’s Services already in place,” McGee said in a press release, “Dr. Akbary is a great addition to our team. She has experience helping women and birthing mothers in the Arkansas Delta, which includes some of the highest at-risk populations and pregnancies in the U.S. She brings training and skill sets our region needs, and we’re honored she chose to practice here.”
Akbary is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She is a published author in peer-reviewed journals and has presented her research in national meetings across the U.S. In addition, Akbary has an innovative, provisional patent for a device that facilitates gynecological procedures.
Akbary lives in Jonesboro with her husband, Dr. Sloan Boyd Ashabranner, a native Arkansan who practices medicine as an oral maxillofacial surgeon.
