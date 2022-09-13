JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Alumni Association has announced its selections for the annual Distinguished Alumni awards, which will be presented during homecoming weekend. Among the special activities, a halftime ceremony recognizing the honorees is scheduled for the Oct. 1 Red Wolves’ homecoming game with Louisiana-Monroe.
This year’s honorees are Chad Niell and Dr. Gil Fowler, both of Jonesboro, and the late Herman Strickland Jr.
“Each of these Distinguished Alumni have attained an excellent record of professional and civic achievements, as well as giving extraordinary and loyal support to Arkansas State University,” Peggy R. Wright, president of the Alumni Association stated.
“Congratulations to Chad, Gil and Herman’s family for being selected for this prestigious award,” Wright added.
Fowler received a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1971 at A-State, where he was commissioned into the Army through the ROTC program. He earned a master’s at Ole Miss and a doctorate at Southern Illinois, both in journalism, and later graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
After teaching in Mississippi and Illinois, Fowler was a television reporter before joining A-State’s faculty as an assistant professor in 1978.
He quickly earned promotions to associate, then full professor. He also served as interim dean of the Honors College, Graduate School and College of Communications during a career spanning 43 years.
His involvement with professional organizations included numerous leadership roles, such as national president of the Kappa Tau Alpha journalism honor society, national president of the Western Social Science Association, and national vice president and board member for Phi Kappa Phi honor society. The Arkansas Press Association named him Arkansas Journalism Educator of the Year in 2019, and he was named to A-State’s ROTC Hall of Heroes.
Niell is a 1991 graduate of A-State with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
A Marine Corps veteran and former sales trainer for a Fortune 100 company, Niell started his primary business, Tiger Correctional Services, with five employees.
The company now employs more than 250 people in 21 states. It develops multiple software applications that support first responders and law enforcement including E-911 systems, jail management software and financial management software for tracking inmate money.
His community service activities include serving as a board member for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. and the Downtown Jonesboro Association. His philanthropic interests include the Family Crisis Center and the American Red Cross Northeast Arkansas chapter, of which he served as chairman.
He is a life member of the Alumni Association, a Legacy Society inductee, a board member for the Beck Center for Veterans, a member of the Red Wolves Foundation and 1200 Club, and a board member for his fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha. He annually provides a scholarship to a marketing major in the Griffin College of Business.
Strickland earned his bachelor’s degree in management in 1981, then later completed a master’s degree in finance at the University of Memphis.
Before his untimely death in 2020, Strickland enjoyed a long career in the Memphis banking community, where he was known for his mentorship to those who sought his counsel. He was senior vice president when he retired from a 34-year career with First Tennessee Bank (now First Horizon).
He then joined Pinnacle Bank and served as senior vice president for five years. He also was an instructor at the Barret School of Banking.
Strickland’s extensive record of public service included the board of Lemoyne-Owen College, the Urban League, Benjamin Hooks Institute, Rise Foundation, and the foundations of Arkansas State University and Southwest Tennessee Community College.
He served as president of the Strong-Turner Chapter of the A-State Alumni Association and led funding efforts for several endowed scholarships benefiting A-State students. Strickland received numerous awards for his civic and community contributions, with perhaps the most significant being the scholarship endowed in his memory by friends and former associates.
