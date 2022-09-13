JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Alumni Association has announced its selections for the annual Distinguished Alumni awards, which will be presented during homecoming weekend. Among the special activities, a halftime ceremony recognizing the honorees is scheduled for the Oct. 1 Red Wolves’ homecoming game with Louisiana-Monroe.

This year’s honorees are Chad Niell and Dr. Gil Fowler, both of Jonesboro, and the late Herman Strickland Jr.