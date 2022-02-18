NEW YORK — High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
College-bound high school seniors can apply by submitting a 1,500-word maximum essay by March 1 describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Essays can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
Awards range from a first prize of $5,000 to honorable mentions between $750 and $400.
AFA provides these scholarships through donor support.
