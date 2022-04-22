JONESBORO — The American Red Cross needs volunteers in various capacities.
According to a press release, the need for volunteers “has never been greater as we experience larger and more intense disasters across the country.”
Among the positions available is becoming a member of the Disaster Action Team.
While large-scale disasters get the most news coverage, smaller disasters such as home fires are no less devastating to those affected. V
olunteers on the Disaster Action Team help comfort and support local families in need by providing food, shelter, clothing or supplies, and connecting families to recovery assistance.
Blood Donor Ambassadors are also needed. These volunteers check blood donors into their appointments at blood drives, answer questions and give out post-donation snacks.
Blood Transportation Specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood using small Red Cross vans from Red Cross facilities located in St. Louis, Columbia and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Lenexa, Kansas, to local hospitals.
Another important volunteer role is Disaster Health Services. These volunteers use their professional skills as licensed health-care providers to deliver hands-on care and education to shelter residents during a large disaster.
The American Red Cross offers free online training which can count towards nursing continuing education units.
If the need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple local shifts of 4-12 hours each. For those able to travel, a commitment of at least 10-14 consecutive days, working 8- or 12-hour shifts is required.
Qualified licenses include registered nurses, licensed practical or vocational nurses, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, allopathic and osteopathic doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and advanced practice registered nurses.
Only registered nurses have a full scope of practice.
The Red Cross will provide all training for any volunteer position.
To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer or call 314-516-2732 for more information on Missouri and Arkansas volunteer positions.
