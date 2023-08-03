Arkansas Methodist Medical Center has announced the retirement of its CEO, Barry Davis, effective Aug. 31, 2023.
Chief financial officer Brad Bloemer has been announced by the board to serve as interim CEO.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 12:04 am
“During his tenure, Mr. Davis has made a lasting impact on the organization, driving significant growth and innovation while maintaining the hospital’s commitment to delivering top-tier patient care,” AMMC announced in a news release. “Under Mr. Davis’ 42 years of leadership, AMMC has seen numerous milestones, all of which have solidified the hospital’s reputation as a premier healthcare institution.”
AMMC states that the process of selecting a new CEO will be thorough and thoughtful, focused on finding a leader who embodies the values of AMMC and that can build on the strong foundation established by Davis.
“As we navigate this transition, our primary focus remains on maintaining the exceptional level of care our patients have come to expect from AMMC. We have a robust transition plan in place to ensure continuity of operations and the seamless delivery of services to our patients,” the news release states. “We are immensely grateful to Mr. Davis for his unwavering dedication and significant contributions to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and the broader healthcare community. On behalf of the entire AMMC team, we extend our deepest gratitude to Barry Davis and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Additional information about AMMC is available at www.myammc. org.
