The annual Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Men’s Health Fair will be held Thursday at the Paragould Community Center.
“X marks the spot: Treasure Your Health” is the theme for the health fair.
AMMC’s Women’s Health Fair is scheduled to be held on Oct. 6.
Thursday’s health fair will be held from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Paragould Community Center.
Blood glucose and cholesterol screenings will be available, as well as blood pressure checks.
Several vendors also will offer information and screenings on various health issues. All services are free to the public.
