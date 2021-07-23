BLYTHEVILLE — Arkansas Northeastern College and Community Education will offer summer classes in Blytheville and Osceola during the month of August.
Upcoming classes by campus include:
Blytheville:
Aug. 2 and 9 – Technology Training for ANC students, 5-6 p.m. ANC Sullins Building, room B-206. Free.
Aug. 28 – Firearm Safety, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., Blytheville ANC Lecture Hall. The course includes instruction on safety and operation of guns, hands-on training at the firing range. Bring guns and ammunition to the range only. The class meets the requirements for a concealed handgun permit. Fee: $100.
Osceola:
Aug. 10 – Good-bye Summer Hello Fall – Door Hanger Class, 6-8 p.m. Participants will create a door hanger to welcome fall. Fee: $35.
Complete descriptions of classes are available at www.anc.edu/communityed.
