JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s annual Agribusiness Conference, now in its 28th year, will be Feb. 16, 2022.
This year’s focus will be on climate issues and agricultural policy, the politics of agricultural and trade policy, and the commodity markets.
On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. in A-State’s Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, for the conference general session, starting at 8:25.
Three concurrent commodity sessions will be held at 11 a.m. in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, followed by lunch at noon.
A livestream of the 8:25-10:35 general session and the luncheon presentation will also be available for online viewing. The commodity sessions will not be available online.
The general session will feature speakers Chelsie Keys, senior professional staff member for the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee and Jim Wiesemeyer, political analyst for Farm Journal Media.
Keys will discuss climate issues and how they will impact future farm policy, while Wiesemeyer will speak on the politics of agricultural and trade policy and the outlook for the next federal farm bill.
The luncheon speaker will be retired Deere & Co. chief economist J.B. Penn, an alumnus of A-State’s College of Agriculture.
The conference qualifies for continuing education credits according to the guidelines of the Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy, Arkansas Certified Crop Advisors and Arkansas Agricultural Consultants, and the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
Admission to the conference and luncheon is free, but registration by Friday, Feb. 4, is requested. Detailed conference information and online registration are available at AState.edu/agribusconf.
For more information, contact Abigail Coleman at 870-972-2416, or email astate_agribus_conf@ astate.edu.
