JONESBORO — This year’s Be the Hero blood drive is set for Jan. 12-14 at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
January is National Blood Donor Month.
According to a press release by the American Red Cross, every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 15 hospitals in Arkansas.
The American Red Cross continues to report historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade. The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall.
Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, COVID-19 has further compounded the situation.
The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types, especially type O, to give now and help ensure patients continue to receive the treatments they need this winter.
Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a ‘Believe There is a Hero in You’ Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
To make an appointment for this drive, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/ rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
Red Cross blood drives follow high standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
