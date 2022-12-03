JONESBORO — This year’s annual Salvation Army Celebrity Bell Ringer event will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Volunteers from area businesses and organizations will ring bells during this time for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive.
According to Capt. Charles Smith of the Salvation Army in Jonesboro, this year’s Kettle Drive goal is $80,000.
Jonesboro locations for Celebrity Bell Ringers and the groups they represent:
Sam’s Club, 2405 S Caraway Road – First Community Bank.
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3319 Harrisburg Road – Arkansas State University baseball team, cheerleaders and band.
Walmart Supercenter, 1911 W. Parker Road – Simmons Bank, Arvest Bank and Nettleton School District Beta Clubs.
Walmart Supercenter, 1815 E. Highland Drive – Century 21 Portfolio Real Estate and the Larry Bailey Life Group of Central Baptist Church.
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2811 Creek Drive and Kroger Marketplace, 1725 S. Caraway Road – ERA Doty Real Estate team.
Harps, 2005 Harrisburg Road – Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
JCPenney, 3000 E. Highland Drive – Stephens, Inc.
Hobby Lobby, 1843-A E. Highland Drive – Harrisburg Methodist Church.
Dillard’s, 3000 E. Highland Drive – Focus Bank.
