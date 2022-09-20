JONESBORO — The Congressional App Challenge, a smart device app competition for students in ninth-12th grades was created in 2013 to foster STEM and computer-based skills which are essential for economic growth and innovation.

Winners will be selected by panels of judges drawn from the local community and honored by their member of Congress. Their apps are eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building, on www.house.gov and on the Congressional App Challenge website.