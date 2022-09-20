JONESBORO — The Congressional App Challenge, a smart device app competition for students in ninth-12th grades was created in 2013 to foster STEM and computer-based skills which are essential for economic growth and innovation.
Winners will be selected by panels of judges drawn from the local community and honored by their member of Congress. Their apps are eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building, on www.house.gov and on the Congressional App Challenge website.
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford is hosting the event for the First District of Arkansas.
“Supporting STEM education and encouraging students to solve real-world problems with technology is of vital importance to the future of the First Congressional District,” Crawford said. “As a result of this realization, we have seen an increase in STEM emphasized programs within our schools as well as educators who motivate more students to explore this field.”
The submission deadline is Nov. 1 and the competition guidelines can be found at Crawford.House.Gov under the Congressional App Challenge tab. For further information, contact the Jonesboro office at 870-203-0540 or email AR01.App@mail.house.gov.
