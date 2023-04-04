JONESBORO — The 45th annual Convocation of Scholars at Arkansas State University will highlight events recognizing outstanding students and faculty. This is a month-long celebration that calls attention to these achievements.
The series of events will conclude with the presentation of the R.E. Lee Wilson Citizenship Award and the Distinguished Service Awards on April 27, at 6 p.m. The Wilson Award and DSAs are A-State’s top awards for graduating students. While recipients and immediate families will gather for the event at Cooper Alumni Center, attendance is by invitation.
The 12th annual Create@State: A Symposium of Research, Scholarship and Creativity, involves students in scholarly and artistic presentations April 18-20, with the awards ceremony following on April 20. Presentations will take place at Centennial Hall in the Reng Student Union as well as online. More details are available on the create@state website.
The Excellence in Diversity awards reception will start at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, conducted by the Office of Diversity and Community Engagement. The awards recognize the outstanding work of campus stakeholders who have demonstrated the highest commitment to enhancing excellence through diversity. The guest speaker will be Miguel Lopez, chief community outreach officer for Encore Bank in Little Rock.
Faculty Honors Convocation will be 2 p.m. April 12 at the Grand Hall of the Fowler Center.
The new recipient of the Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities, the highest award given to a faculty member, will be announced.
The 28th annual Delta Symposium, with a theme of “Labor History and Contemporary Laborlore” will run March 30-April 1.
Convocation of Scholars leads into the conclusion of the semester and spring commencement, which will be held in two ceremonies, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 6, at First National Bank Arena.
For additional details and updates on specific events, consult the Convocation of Scholars events on the university calendar.
