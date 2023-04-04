JONESBORO — The 45th annual Convocation of Scholars at Arkansas State University will highlight events recognizing outstanding students and faculty. This is a month-long celebration that calls attention to these achievements.

The series of events will conclude with the presentation of the R.E. Lee Wilson Citizenship Award and the Distinguished Service Awards on April 27, at 6 p.m. The Wilson Award and DSAs are A-State’s top awards for graduating students. While recipients and immediate families will gather for the event at Cooper Alumni Center, attendance is by invitation.