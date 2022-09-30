MONTAIN HOME — The fourth annual Cowboy Gathering will be held Oct. 7-8 at Bar None Cowboy Church, 44 Arrowleaf Lane. There will be RV parking available to rent with electricity and water available by calling 870-481-5600. Restrooms and showers will also be available. Participants are encouraged to bring their horses.
The vendors will be setting up at 2 p.m. Friday with a chuckwagon dinner show featuring JD Baker, Sky Shivers and Ed McCarthy at 6 p.m.
Saturday activities begin at 9 a.m. An equine dentist and farrier will be available throughout the day. Dentist appointments can be made at 417-592-0459. Leather craftsmen, tack dealers and other vendors will also be available.
Exhibits, games and competitions are scheduled throughout the day. A live concert is set for 7 p.m. with cowboy poetry at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday church services featuring the Eubanks will begin at 9 a.m. with a chili cook-off at 11 a.m. There is a $5 entry fee for the cook-off.
Proceeds from the event will help fund various church ministries.
