MONTAIN HOME — The fourth annual Cowboy Gathering will be held Oct. 7-8 at Bar None Cowboy Church, 44 Arrowleaf Lane. There will be RV parking available to rent with electricity and water available by calling 870-481-5600. Restrooms and showers will also be available. Participants are encouraged to bring their horses.

The vendors will be setting up at 2 p.m. Friday with a chuckwagon dinner show featuring JD Baker, Sky Shivers and Ed McCarthy at 6 p.m.