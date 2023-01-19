Annual Delta Awards to be announced

HELENA-WEST HELENA — The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas, will be presented Jan. 27, at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Road in Helena-West Helena.
The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support from the Helena Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The evening will begin with a 5:30 p.m. silent auction, followed by a dinner and awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
The annual awards event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person or a table of eight for $225. For information on ticket availability, contact Gretchen Sacotnik at 870-476-4355.
Area finalists include the Wilson Café in Wilson for the Hospitality Award; the National Cold War Center in Blytheville and The Oaks of NEA and The Oaks of NEA Downtown in Corning, both for the Entrepreneur Award; the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and the City of Paragould, both for the Tourism Support/Promotional Award; and the Keiser Arkansas Special Events Committee and the Rivercrest Family, Career and Community Leaders of America-Senior Meal Program in Tyronza, both for the Boot Strap Award.
The Tourism Person of the Year Award will be announced at the banquet.
