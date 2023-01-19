Annual Delta Awards to be announced

Exhibits at the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home tell the story of the Dyess Colony and how growing up in the Colony influenced Johnny Cash and his music. The Colony is one of two area finalists nominated for the Tourism Support/Promotional Award in the annual Delta Awards program recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas.

 Courtesy of the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home

HELENA-WEST HELENA — The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas, will be presented Jan. 27, at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Road in Helena-West Helena.

The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support from the Helena Advertising and Promotion Commission.