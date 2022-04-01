JONESBORO — The Department of Music at Arkansas State University will conduct its annual Student Honors Recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, during the Convocation of Scholars.
This year’s performers and their selections are:
Alec Black of Bonne Terre, Mo., English horn, and Ryan Sowell of Cabot, bassoon, “Coconut Cake (Birthday Wishes to Annalisa)” by Mike Curtis.
Holly Farrah of Marion, piano, “Prelude in C Sharp Minor (op. 3, no. 2)” by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Noah Wright of Ash Flat, clarinet, “Premiere Rhapsodie” by Claude Debussy.
Genghong Cai of China, tenor, “Dein ist mein ganzes herz (from Land des Lachelns)” by Franz Lehar.
Aubrey Triplett of Cottonville, Miss., “Sonata in C Minor, Op. 13 (first movement)” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Harrison Bruner of Highland, French horn, “En Foret” by Eugene Bozza.
Holly Henson of Paragould, soprano, “Lucy’s Area from The Telephone” by Gian Carlo Menotti.
Howling Winds Quintet (Brittney Munoz of Jonesboro, flute; Alec Black of Bonne Terre, Mo., oboe; Sydney Rush of Jonesboro, clarinet; Ryan Sowell of Cabot, bassoon; and Jaden Berry of Batesville, horn), “Ballade Slave,” by Claude Debussy.
Collaborative pianists for these performances will be Dr. Lauren Schack Clark, Bryan Chuan and Dennis Hay.
The students auditioned and were chosen for this concert by a panel of judges representing the Department of Music.
