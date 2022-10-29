221029-JS-Veterans Parade-photo

Ryan Hartness will once again play Taps at the annual Veterans Parade in downtown Jonesboro on Nov. 5.

JONESBORO — The annual Veterans Parade sponsored by the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation, will be held downtown Nov. 5. Lineup will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the parade will step off at 10 a.m. Arkansas State University ROTC cadets will help with the lineup.

U.S. Army veteran Verlin Williams, who served in Korea, will be the parade’s Grand Marshall. Williams was assigned to Battery D, 140th Anti-Aircraft Artillery during the Korean war and served in many roles, culminating as first sergeant of the 346th Ammunition Co. until his retirement in 1990.