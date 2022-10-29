JONESBORO — The annual Veterans Parade sponsored by the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation, will be held downtown Nov. 5. Lineup will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the parade will step off at 10 a.m. Arkansas State University ROTC cadets will help with the lineup.
U.S. Army veteran Verlin Williams, who served in Korea, will be the parade’s Grand Marshall. Williams was assigned to Battery D, 140th Anti-Aircraft Artillery during the Korean war and served in many roles, culminating as first sergeant of the 346th Ammunition Co. until his retirement in 1990.
Williams also worked at General Electric in Jonesboro and has been active in the veteran communities since retirement, serving as commander of both the Jonesboro Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the American Legion post as well as the state commander of the VFW.
Jonesboro motorcycle policemen will lead the parade. The 106th Army Band from North Little Rock will participate. The parade announcer will be Danny Honnoll.
Chairs for older veterans will be provided along Main Street in front of the courthouse. Bleacher seating will be available for others. According to the sponsors, the best viewing areas are on either side of Main Street between Jefferson Street and Huntington Avenue.
In addition to the parade, a Veterans Day program will follow on the platform set up on Main Street immediately east of the Craighead County Courthouse. Retired Army Lt. Col. Brian Mason will be the master of ceremony for the event during which memorial bricks purchased since Memorial Day will be acknowledged. Ryan Hartness will play Taps.
The featured speaker will be Jeffrey T. Byrd, Commander of the Department of Arkansas, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Byrd served in the U.S. Air Force from 1998 to 2018. He served three tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and one tour in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He joined the VFW in 2006 and maintains his Gold Legacy Life Membership at Post 2330 in Searcy. Local elected officials also make appearances.
The Jonesboro VFW will sponsor a free chili lunch after the parade at the post, 300 N. Airport Road until all the chili is gone. The lunch is open to the public.
Members of area JROTCs will participate in a vigil at the courthouse on Friday evening before the parade. Select Properties Realty will provide lunch for the vigil participants.
SONCOM Media Productions will live stream the parade on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ soncommedia.
